Naxals kill supervisor, set ablaze construction machines in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A group of Naxals killed a supervisor and set ablaze a JCB machine engaged in road construction work in Gomania area in Bokaro, police said.

"The incident took place between Gomia and Tutijharna villages, where the road construction work was going on under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana," SSP Umesh Kumar Sahu said on Friday.

Minutes after getting information about the Naxal attack, security personnel rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

