Naxals set ablaze 7 vehicles used for constructing road in Chhattisgarh

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Naxals on Monday set ablaze seven vehicles used for the construction of a road near Bandarchua camp under Samri police station limits here, police said.

