Naxals torch 2 trucks in Chattisgarh's Sukma district, no casualties reported

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Naxals on Monday torched two tipper trucks engaged in construction work in the Ittapara area of Sukma district, said SP Sukma, Sunil Sharma.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Phulbagdi police station.

Upon receiving the information, the District Reserve Guard team (DRG) reached the spot.

According to SP Sharma, three labourers were rescued safely and brought to Phulbagdi police station.

Further details are awaited.



Earlier, on Friday, four naxals surrendered under the 'Puna Nakom Abhiyan' of the Chhattisgarh government.

The development comes days after 10 personnel of DRG were killed in an ambush attack triggered by the naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

In a statement, the CRPF attributed the surrender to its efforts to bring the Leftist ultras back into the mainstream. Further, in its statement, the paramilitary force informed that the four hardcore Naxalites surrendered before the CRPF and Civil Police in Sukma.

"The surrendered Maoists cadres have been identified as Gaddon Ramesh (DAKMS member), Kursam Bhima (Militia Member), Madkam Saara ( President Janathan Sarkar Sakler RPC), Madvi Ganga (Militia Member)," the statement read.

All surrendered cadres are residents of Kistaram, Sukma and were active for the last 4-5 years. (ANI)

