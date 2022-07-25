'Naya J-K' embarks on mission to preserve ancient sites, cultural heritage

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' has embarked on a mission to revive, restore, preserve and maintain ancient sites and protect its cultural heritage.

The government has devised a scheme for 'Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Ancient Cultural Heritage' in J&K and efforts are being made to ensure that it's implemented in letter and spirit.

The sacred places and the heritage sites requiring intervention are being identified. Besides preserving and protecting cultural sites, and monuments, the administration is focusing on reviving folklore, traditional practices, languages, customs, artistic expressions, social values, etc.

Jammu and Kashmir has been connected with the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' movement as the culture of the Himalayan region is being promoted among the people of other states and vice versa. In the recent past, many cultural exchange programmes of artists with other states and UTs have been organized to develop the connection that had been missing during the past 70 years.

The Pakistan-sponsored insurgency that broke out in the 1990s wreaked havoc on the culture and heritage of the Himalayan region. According to official figures, there are a total of 1,842 Hindu places of worship in Kashmir including temples, shrines, holy springs, holy caves and holy trees. Of the 952 temples, 212 were running while 740 were in dilapidated condition. Just 65 temples remained open after the Pandits left Kashmir in the early nineties.

Similarly, a few Gurudwaras, churches, Muslim shrines and Imambaras were also abandoned after the gun-toting terrrorists sponsored by Pakistan appeared on the streets of Kashmir.

35 sites taken up for renovation

After August 5, 2019--when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's special status and divided it into two union territories--the government took the stock of the present status of various heritage sites in J&K and realized that most of them required to be urgently renovated, repaired and a few probably saved from some of their portions giving way due to dilapidated condition. In the first phase, 35 projects were identified, 18 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu, for renovation and restoration. These sites include temples, shrines, Gurudwaras, forts, churches, sculptures, Bawlis and forts.

The former rulers didn't pay much attention to preserving the heritage of Jammu and Kashmir as they remained busy with everything except providing good governance.

Had erstwhile dispensations accorded priority to preserve the ancient sites these would not have been in a dilapidated condition?

J&K has its own peculiar and varied cultural, social, historic, architectural and religious significance of the past embodied in the heritage sites. The present regime has worked out a comprehensive plan to restore the pristine glory of the heritage sites to make future generations aware of their legacy.

Ancient places symbol of J&K's glorious past

Ancient places are a symbol of J&K's glorious past and history. These provide enough material for historians, academicians, research scholars and the ones who want to know more about the peculiar and significant importance of these sites and about the period they were built.

The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum has already taken up the sensitive work of the restoration. The ancillary works like approach roads, public amenities, landscaping, lighting and signboards have already commenced. The advice of the heritage consultancies is being sought as their expertise is important for restoration work.

The renovation and restoration work of the ancient sites is not that easy as the renovators will have to bear in mind the nitty-gritty of the works to be undertaken as the architecture and workmanship have to be preserved.



The sites like Shergarhi in Kashmir and Muabarak Mandi in Jammu are of great historical importance, J&K's Culture Department has been tasked to take up the issue with the Government of India for speedy execution of conservation and restoration of both these sites.

The Culture Department is seeking the help of experts to renovate the shrines, places having historical, cultural, and religious significance and value-based methodologies are being applied to ensure that nothing goes wrong as these sites reflect the representations of every community and every sect in Jammu and Kashmir. Seasoned and experienced master artists from J&K have been roped in to train young artists.

Restoration of Mughal Gardens

In May this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the conservation and restoration of the historic Shalimar Garden in Srinagar. The J&K administration in collaboration with JSW Foundation, Conservation Architects, Floriculture Department, local artists and other experts have joined hands for the conservation and restoration work of Shalimar Garden.

The eight Mughal Gardens, including Nishat, Shalimar, Cheshmashahi and Harwan, are a living reflection of Kashmir's cultural heritage and the government has embarked on a journey to conserve the precious sites and cultural assets that represent artistic and intellectual brilliance.

The Floriculture Department is making dedicated efforts to preserve the historical-cultural heritage of the Mughal Gardens. The dossier of these gardens was sent for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021 and it boosted the influx of tourists and locals to these gardens.

Prominent historical places in J&K include Mubarak Mandi Palace, Amar Mahal Palace, Hari Parbat Fort, Pari Mahal, Dha Hanu, Poonch Fort, Bahu Fort, Akhnoor Fort, Martand Sun Temple, Charar-e-Sharief, Bumzuva Cave, Bhimgarh Fort, Reasi Fort, Shankaragaurishvara Temple, Sugandhesa Temple and many more.

These are spread across the length and breadth of the Union Territory and the government is on a mission to ensure that all these places are preserved for future generations to come.

Jammu as pilgrim destination

Jammu is being developed as a pilgrim destination by connecting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Purmandal-Utterbehni, Mansar-Surinsar and Shiv Khori through a common pilgrimage tourism circuit.

The study for conservation and restoration of Shiv Khori heritage site in Reasi has already been conducted. Jammu ropeway has connected three major temples of Jammu city viz. Peerkho, Mahamaya temple and Bahu temple.

Purmandal, an important pilgrimage centre lying towards the southeast of Jammu city located on the bank of the river Devika is popularly known as small Kashi as a large number of Hindus perform many rituals for the peace of departed souls. The main attraction of Purmandal is an old Lord Shiva Temple said to have been built by Raja Veni Dutt of Kashmir who is identified with either Vinayaditya or Avantivarman who ruled over Kashmir from 855 to 883 AD.

The present complex of Purmandal shrine was built by Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State. He took a lot of interest in the renovation of this holy place. The work has already commenced to ensure that Purmandal is renovated and preserved.

J&K has best collection of monuments

The government in 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' is making continuous efforts to restore the ancient glory of the heritage places. It is striving hard to get them included in the World heritage sites. Preservation of cultural heritage figures in the priority list. Liberal funding provided by the Centre and the dedication of the officials has made even difficult things possible. The executing agencies are working in close coordination with all stakeholders, who have an in-depth understanding of the historic facts and cultural significance of the Himalayan region.

The Art Museum and Sri Pratap Singh Museum in Srinagar have rare manuscripts in Arabic, Persian and paintings of historic significance. Under the restoration of the Architectural Heritage Scheme funds have been allocated for it by the Government of India and the work is likely to start soon. Recently a 200-year-old painting was exhibited at the Srinagar Museum.

The efforts being put in by the government are aimed at making the generation-next aware of J-K's rich heritage so that it can compare it with other states. J&K has the best collection of monuments and in 'Naya J&K' these will be preserved. (ANI)

