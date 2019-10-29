Nazi lovers are going to Muslim majority valley: Owaisi takes a dig at Centre over EU delegation's visit to Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led central government for the visit of an EU delegation to Kashmir and said the members of the delegation suffer from "Islamophobia" and are "Nazi Lovers".

"Fantastic Choice of MEPs who suffer from a disease -Islamophobia (Nazi lovers) are going to Muslim majority Valley, sure people will welcome them by 'Ware Paeth Khoshh Paeth'."

"Gairon pe karam apano pe sitam, ai jaan-e-vafaa ye zulm na kar, rahane de abhi thodaa saa dharma," he said re-tweeting a media report.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too hit out at Centre saying: "European MPs were allowed to travel to Kashmir and intervene, but Indian MPs and leaders were sent back from the airport as soon as they arrived! It is a very unique sort of nationalism (bada anokha rashtravaad hai yah.)"

The EU delegation left for Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday. (ANI)