NBA condemns 'deplorable attack' on media persons during farmers' tractor rally

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has condemned the 'deplorable attack' on media persons during the coverage of the farmers' tractor rally which was taken out here on Republic Day against the newly enacted central farm laws.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NBA said both the print and electronic media have been covering the farmers' protests on the outskirts of Delhi in a fair, balanced and objective manner during the last two months.

"Media persons who were covering the Republic Day's tractor rally were performing their professional duty of collecting information and disseminating them to the public at large, and any use of force and violence against them tantamount to throttling the voice of democracy and the freedom of media," NBA said in a statement.

The broadcasting authority also demanded the action against the persons responsible for the attack on the journalists and camerapersons.

"The persons or hooligans must be identified and booked under the law because these elements were obstructing media persons from performing their professional duties and were trampling upon their rights as enshrined in the constitution," said the NBA.

During the farmers' 'tractor rally' in the national capital on Tuesday, groups of farmers deviated from the pre-arranged route agreed between farmer leaders and Delhi Police and broke barricades and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital.

Protestors also entered the Red Fort and hoisted different flags during the tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence. A total of 22 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence, in which over 300 police personnel were injured. (ANI)