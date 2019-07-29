NBCC can only oversee construction of Unitech housing project: SC

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday observed that National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) will not execute the construction of Unitech housing projects, but will only oversee it.

The top court fixed the matter for further hearing on August 09.

The Centre had earlier urged the Supreme Court that NBCC should be given the task of completing the unfinished construction of Unitech housing projects to ensure delivery of flats to the homebuyers.

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal told the apex court bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud that the Centre has placed the report along with NBCC's proposal before the court.

"We suggest that a Committee be constituted to oversee how to go and what measures should be adopted for completion of the unfinished projects," Venugopal told the court.

He also requested the Court to appoint a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to monitor construction work and to ensure handing possession of flats to buyers in a time-bound manner.

The apex court said public sector units (PSUs) can come to the rescue of Unitech homebuyers and also said it will seek suggestions from buyers before passing the order. Justice Chandrachud observed that the NBCC will not execute the work but will only oversee the construction.

It was advised by the apex court that there needs to be one counsel for all homebuyers as hearing all the counsels will not be possible and will even slow down the process.

The apex court said a homebuyer who wants to submit any suggestions can send it to Amicus Curiae through email in writing (not exceeding one page) by August 02.

The top court also said the Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) shall collate the suggestions and put it up on the website (ANI)

