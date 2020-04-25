NBF welcomes SC's decision to protect Arnab Goswami from arrest

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to protect its president and Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief and founder Arnab Goswami from arrest at the insistence of the Congress party.

In a press statement, the NBF said that the apex court's decision is a clear indication that the "truth will prevail."

It said that there was an "attempt to intimidate" Goswami by filing more than 100 FIRs, which has not deterred him from performing his duty to his best of knowledge and his show will continue to raise issues which concern the common man and affect his livelihood.

"NBF welcomes the Supreme Court of India's decision giving protection to Arnab Goswami against any coercive actions in the bunch of FIRs filed against him very recently in the Congress-ruled States. NBF is also pleased with the order that refused to place restraint or restrictions on the media, thus upholding the freedom of expression and press freedom," said R Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of NBF.

The NBF's response comes a day after the top court granted Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.



A two-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah, during the hearing held through video conferencing, said that "no coercive action should be taken against Goswami for three weeks during which he can seek anticipatory bail and other reliefs."

Meanwhile, the media industry hailed the Supreme Court's verdict granting three weeks of interim protection and no coercive action against Goswami.

Riniki B Sharma, Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainments, said that the "apex court ruling is a body blow to the Congress party's attempt at muzzling the freedom of the press in general and the Republic TV in particular."

CEO of Fourth Dimension Media Shankar BC termed the top court's verdict as a "great relief" to see the country's highest judiciary the Supreme Court giving Arnab protection from arrest.

Sanjive Narain, founder of Prag News Assam, called the court's verdict a "big victory for media and the judiciary."

"This is a big victory for media and the judiciary has once again saved the media from being intimidated from the politicians or governments. We stand by Arnab and believe he will come out stronger after this," Narain said.

"Any form of physical attack, abuse or instigation for violence against a journalist should be condemned. Journalists are duty-bound to report on facts without fear. The freedom of the fourth estate is the basic tenet of any democratic society. Goswami's attackers should be prosecuted as per the law and the authorities should ensure that the goons do not get away," said Kartikeya Sharma, founder of iTV Network.

Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV Editor-In-Chief and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. (ANI)

