NC losing support base in J-K: BJP leader Nirmal Singh

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Attacking National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's statement that the BJP is using Balakot airstrike to derive political mileage ahead of the UP election, Jammu and Kashmir former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday slammed the NC leader, saying that the party has lost support base in the union territory.

Singh said, "Why shouldn't we talk about the Balakot airstrike?"

Slamming Abdullah, the BJP leader said, "Earlier, Abdullah had said that if Article 370 is removed then no one would hoist tricolour in the union territory. But now nobody is asking the NC. The support base of the party is slowly receding."



He also said that because of the anti-Jammu and Kashmir policy of the NC, several leaders are deserting the party and joining the BJP.

Singh also said, "Farooq Abdullah has always ...Kashmir, not Jammu. There are hardly any Jammu origin officials in Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat."

He further added, "Terrorists are attacking the civilians in the union territory. Abdullah must stand with these civilians and come out in support of them." (ANI)

