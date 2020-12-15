NCB again summons Arjun Rampal in drug case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was on Wednesday again summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to appear before it tomorrow in connection with a drug-related case.



Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours later on the same day.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case. Further investigation in the drug-related cases is underway. (ANI)

