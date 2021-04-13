NCB arrests 2 persons, seizes cash, 310 g of hydroponic marijuana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two people and seized 310 grams of curated Hydroponic Marijuana (buds) and Rs 1,50,000 in cash from their possession on Monday.



According to an official statement, on the basis of intelligence developed, NCB Mumbai intercepted two persons namely Ganesh Sakharam Shere and Siddhanth Amin at Parel Village, Mumbai.

"In this case, the peddlers are distributing various strains of buds like Blackberry, Northern, Rainbow, Forbidden, among others. These curated buds are highly expensive and imported from Europe, Canada, and the USA," said the NCB.

The investigating agency said this drug trafficking network is run internationally by one Sahil Shah alias Sahil Flacko a resident of Mumbai, who is also a suspect in another case. (ANI)

