NCB arrests 3 in Goa, including 1 who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons in Goa for their alleged involvement in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, one of the three accused, Maharaj, was allegedly providing drugs to the late actor.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.



The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB filed a 12,000-page chargesheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said.

The chargesheet stated that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added. (ANI)

