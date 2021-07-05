NCB arrests close aide of gangster Chinku Pathan in connection with drug case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one Sonu Pathan from Dongri area of Mumbai in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan drugs case.

According to the NCB, Sonu is a close aide of Chinku Pathan.

"One Sonu Pathan, a close aide of Chinku Pathan, arrested from Dongri area of Mumbai last night, in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan drugs case, NCB said in a statement.

Sonu Pathan was absconding for the last five months.



"Last night, NCB got information that Sonu Pathan is going to come to meet his family members. Acting on the tip-off, NCB laid a trap and caught Sonu Pathan," the statement added.

Several cases have been registered against Sonu Pathan in Mumbai police stations.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from the Dongri area of the city. Pathan is currently under the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.



Chinku is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala. (ANI)

