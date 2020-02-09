NCB arrests darknet vendor of psychotropic drugs in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested an alleged darknet vendor of psychotropic drugs here.

According to the NCB, the network having international linkages is spread across India, Singapore, and the USA.

"Global post offices and international courier services were used as logistics for illicit trade," said an NCB official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

