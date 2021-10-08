NCB busted 12 major drug gangs, arrested 300 peddlers this year, says NCB Mumbai Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Amid criticism from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other political parties, the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede replied with data of Mumbai Unit's action against drugs which said that the NCB unit busted 12 major drug gangs and arrested over 300 peddlers and suppliers this year.

Wankhede added that 94 cases are from Mumbai while 12 are from Goa.

"This year around 94 cases are from Mumbai and 12 from Goa. Over 300 peddlers and suppliers were arrested, including the busting of 12 major gangs, dismantling of mini-labs across Mumbai and Goa...Cases are largely commercial quantity ones," said Wankhede when asked about the criticism NCB facing for selecting action especially against Bollywood and other famous people.



In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sameer Wankhede said, "we are the competent professional investigating agency whatever action we take are under the purview of law and nothing contradictory to it".

He further added, "Our focus which is the mandate of NCB is to dismantle the organised drug syndicate and if you see in this direction we have a crackdown on 12 major drug syndicate gangs in Mumbai and Goa Which also included mini labs and some factories which were operating at the outskirts of the Mumbai".

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said the actions taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau are on the directions of the BJP.

Malik added that the NCB should be ready for a legal battle now as we are going to take them to the court.

Recently, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. (ANI)

