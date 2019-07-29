NCB busts drug supply module involving Afghan national, 7 kg heroin seized

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a module involved in smuggling and supplying of drugs to Punjab and claim to have recovered 7 kilograms of heroin here on Monday.

Two persons have been arrested in this regard.

"Information was received about an Afghan national who was currently staying in New Delhi to supervise the delivery of drugs which was being manufactured in his setup facilities in Afghanistan," said the NCB in a statement.

"Further, the information was developed that the Afghan person was currently staying in Hauz Rani area of New Delhi. It was also reported that he had set up an elaborate syndicate which comprised of Indians and West Africans also," added the press release.

Subsequently, further information was developed which stated that the Afghan person was to handover a consignment of drugs to an Indian person from Punjab.

"Thereafter, tactical surveillance was mounted in the area. After a few days of extensive surveillance and instinctive enforcement actions, the place of stay of the Afghan person was identified and prompt house search resulted in the recovery of 7 kilograms heroin," said the NCB

"Apart from the recovery of drugs, a person who hailed from Punjab was also apprehended, who stated about receiving the drug consignment," added the press release. (ANI)

