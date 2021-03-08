NCB conducts multiple raids in Goa, arrests drug peddlers

Goa [India], March 8 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams of Maharashtra and Goa conducted multiple raids in Goa which they arrested a few foreign nationals, including local drug peddlers, and seized a huge amount of drugs from their possession.

The team, led by zonal officer Sameer Wankhede, conducted raids at multiple locations on the intervening night of March 7 and 8 across Goa as part of an anti-narcotics drive.

They recovered 41 blots of LSD (Commercial quantity), 28 grams of Charas, 22 grams of Cocaine, Ganja 1.100 kilograms, 160 grams of white powder believed to be Narcotics Drugs/Psychotropic substance, 500 grams of blue crystal substance suspected to be psychotropic substance and Rs 10,000.



Two foreign nationals namely Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko (Nigeria) & John Infinity aka David (Congo) have also been taken into custody and are being interrogated. The NCB Mumbai team also succeeded in apprehending another major drug supplier Hemant Saha aka Maharaj from Miramar, Panjim.

Ubabuko had earlier been arrested in 2013 by Goa police and Prasad Walke is a history-sheeter who had also been booked by NCB Goa in 2018 for trafficking of various drugs.

During the follow-up action, the NCB team searched the premises of Walke & recovered LSD blots (commercial quantity) on Monday.

Saha is a native of Madhya Pradesh & has been running a Shack in the Morjim area for the past several years. After locating him, NCB raided his premises late last evening which resulted in the recovery of 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and 30 grams of Charas. (ANI)

