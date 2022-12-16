NCB conducts raid in Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai, seizes drugs worth over Rs 1 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Mumbai NCB and Chennai NCB conducted a raid in the Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai on Friday and seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 Crore in the international market. The raid comes amid the rising cases of drug abuse and the problem of drug mafia in the state.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Last month, in another major crackdown on the drug trafficking cartels, NCB-Mumbai busted syndicates wherein multiple drugs were seized and four key associates were arrested.



The week-long drive resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kgs (3840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kgs (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam, 19 kgs of Ganja and 1.150 kgs high-grade Hydroponic Weed.

The total worth of seized materials was around Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officials informed.

In continuance of the alerted intelligence network, another input was received about an interstate Ganja trafficking syndicate conspiring to transport a consignment from Dhule to Mumbai.

Further efforts in the matter led to the identification of two carriers and the bus route. Accordingly, a field team set out towards a trap location around a bus stand in Mumbai. Upon search of their belongings, 19 kgs of high-quality Ganja was recovered. The contraband was seized accordingly and the persons were arrested.

In view of the consecutive seizures made, further intensive analysis of the intelligence network and data led to input about another international drug trafficking syndicate that was perpetrating to smuggle out high-grade Bud (commonly known as Hydroponic Weed) to Doha, Qatar through courier parcel mode. (ANI)

