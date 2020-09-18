NCB detains five persons in three different drug busts, one related to Sushant case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of which is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official said on Friday.

According to the NCB official, one person named Rahil Vishram was detailed on Thursday with 1 kg fine Charas from Himachal Pradesh, which is of high grade and value in the black market, and Rs 4.5 lakh cash was seized from him.

Rahil Vishram is directly connected to the other peddlers accused in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the official said.

Meanwhile, the NCB also detained three persons in a separate recovery of a high-grade Bud, which is also a costly narcotics drug. However, officials said that this case is not directly connected to the drugs case related to the actor.



Another man was also apprehended in Mumbai with a small quantity of drugs in a separate case on Thursday.

A member of the NCB Special Investigatigation Team (SIT), which is probing a drug case related to Sushant's death, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

