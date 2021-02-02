NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar was detained for questioning, said the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020.



Meanwhile, gangster Chinku Pathan, who was arrested in a drug case, was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital following a health issue, an NCB official told ANI.

The NCB officer further stated that gangster Chinku Pathan was arrested after a substantial quantity of Mephedrone (MD) drugs were recovered during raids in Dongri area of Mumbai.

"Chinku Pathan is currently in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) because the NCB suspects a link between Pathan and Dawood Ibrahim. Therefore, after the NCB the ATS is now questioning him, "the official added. (ANI)

