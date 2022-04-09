NCB Kolkata seizes huge amount of drugs, psychotropic substances; arrests 4

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata seized a huge amount of psychotropic substances in a three-day-long operation in the capital city and arrested four persons in connection with the recovery, informed the NCB.

According to the NCB, on receipt of a complaint regarding the retail sale of psychotropic and narcotic medicines to the local addicts, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata has arrested four persons including a godown owner on Friday.

"Acting upon a specific complaint, the officials have busted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the form of tablets and injection ampoules from the premises of T. S Agency (used as godown/storage of shop) owned by Minagur Rahaman," said NCB, Kolkata in a statement.

The statement further read, "Amongst the drugs seized, 90 bottles of Phensewell Cough Syrup (Codeine phosphate) 100ml each, 2640 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus (Tramadol HCL), 300 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P, 125 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P (LORI), 100 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P, 250 ampoules Pentazocine lactate Injection I.P. (Zocipen 1 ml), 50 ampoules of Pentazocine lactate Injection I.P, 3480 tablets of Alprazolam Tablets I.P (Slepraz 0.5), and 2000 ampoules of Buprenorphine Injection I.P (Vulcan) were recovered from the godown."



As many as 18250 ampoules Diazepam Injection I.P, 1550 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P for intramuscular injection (IM) and intravenous (IV) use, 10850 ampoules of Pentazocine lactate Injection I.P. (Zocipen 1 ml), 5925 ampoules Buprenorphine Injection I.P (Vulcan), and 4880 ampoules of Phenobarbito sodium injection I.P. 1ml have also been seized from the godown, it said.

The drug Buprenorphine is used to treat addiction/dependence on opioids whereas Diazepam is used to relieve anxiety and to control the agitation. Pentazocine is used to relieve moderate pain to severe pain.

All the seized drugs can be injected separately and sometimes in combination with other drugs, as well, for addiction.

This operation was conducted from Wednesday to Friday (6 April to 8 April 2022) in order to keep the youth of the state away from falling prey to such addiction.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

