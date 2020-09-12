NCB Mumbai apprehends one person in connection with drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has apprehended a person Karam Jeet Singh Anand in connection with drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

NDPS substance such as Ganja Charas has been recovered from him, according to KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

A press note read, "NCB, Mumbai has apprehended one Karam Jeet Singh Anand, age 23 years in connection with drug angle in late Sushant Singh Rajput case. NDPS substance such as Ganja Charas has been recovered from him."



Dywan Anthony Fernandes along with two persons has been apprehended from Dadar (West), Mumbai, who used to supply Ganja. In this case 500 grams of Ganja has been recovered, the press note read.

It said, in further development Ankush Arenja, age 29 years of Powai was also apprehended who is a receiver of contraband from Karam Jeet and also supplies it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani and 42 grams of Charas and cash of Rs 1,12,400 has been recovered from him.

NCB, Sub Zone, Goa has apprehended Chris Costa in the same case. Further investigation is still going on. NCB acknowledges the role of Sameer Wankhede ZD Mumbai in the team for these operations, the press note added. (ANI)

