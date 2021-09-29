NCB Mumbai seizes 102 grams of brown sugar, one held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 102 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

"NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, NCB Mumbai launched an operation at Bandra (W), Mumbai and seized Brown Sugar (Heroin) on September 28, 2021 and intercepted one person," the official release said.



On reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near the Fatima Manzil area in Bandra. One person namely Kadar Majid Shaikh was intercepted in the seizure of 102 grams of Brown Sugar (Heroin) from his abovesaid house on September 28.

In this regard, NCB, Mumbai registered the case.

Further probe in this matter is underway.


