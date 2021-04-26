NCB Mumbai seizes 28 kg cannabis from vehicle in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on Sunday seized 14 packets of cannabis weighing 28 kilograms from a vehicle at Badlapur in Thane, and detained one person for interrogation.

As per an official statement issued by Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai, the main supplier of the said contraband is absconding.

"On the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 14 packets contains cannabis wrapped in plastic tape weighing 2 Kilogram each-- total weight 28 Kilogram from the cavity of one vehicle which was parked at Badlapur, Thane district," said the statement



It said that nine packets containing cannabis was concealed in the cavity made in the rare side of the said vehicle and five packets containing Ganja were concealed in the underneath of bonnets.

"Further one person namely Jaybharat Rathod of Badlapur was detained for further interrogation. The main supplier of the said contraband is one Sunil Bhandari who is presently absconding," it added,

NCB said in further investigations it will intercept the absconding accused and trace out the origin of Cannabis. (ANI)

