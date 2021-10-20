NCB Mumbai submits Aryan Khan's drug-related chats with debut actress, ahead of bail hearing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing in his alleged involvement in the cruise party raid bust case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on Wednesday submitted Khan's WhatsApp chats reportedly with a debut actress.

"Police have found drug-related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress, added the probe agency.

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail, today at 2.45 PM.



Besides Khan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard on Wednesday.

The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

