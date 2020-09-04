NCB notice to Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda under NDPS Act

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and asked them to join the investigation.

This came after NCB conducted searches at residences of Showik and Miranda under the NDPS Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Searches were conducted at Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty's places in Mumbai. Senior officers were present during the searches. Both have been issued notices under section 67 of the NDPS Act, to join the investigation," Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB said.

Showik was also brought to NCB office in Mumbai. Miranda was also the NCB office after he was detained under the NDPS Act.

In the same case, NCB has arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit.

The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the NCB custody till September 9.

Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. (ANI)

