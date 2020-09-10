NCB opposes bail to Showik Chakraborty, says he is active member of drug syndicate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail application filed by Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and stated that he is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.

While opposing the bail to Showik, NCB said that if released on bail he may temper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using her (Rhea) position in the society and money power.

"Accused Rhea Chakraborty has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During statement present accused Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drug and financial transaction and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and applicant Showik Chakraborty in this regard. Therefore it is clear from statement that applicant is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," read the NCB's reply in the Special Sessions Court at Mumbai.

According to NCB's reply, as per the statement of Showik he was making payment for the drugs which are taken delivery by Samuel Mirinda and Dipesh Sawant for handing over those drugs to Rajput.

"Therefore it is clear that the drugs which were financed were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying the same to other person. Therefore 27 A of NDPS Act 1985 is clearly applicable and applicant cannot escape clutches of law," it said.

NCB said that Showik gave a statement that he has dealt with drug on behalf of Rajput or otherwise and paid the amount for the drugs delivered to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others.

"Therefore it is clear that he had actively aided, abetted and financed other accused person for the drug transaction in pursuance to criminal conspiracy which is an offence an punishable with the same punishment i.e up to twenty years," read the reply.

"The Whatsapp Chat and Goggle pay record which was retrieved from Mobile/Laptop/ Hard disk clearly discloses payment made by her on various dates. Therefore it is cleared he was knowingly involved in procurement of drugs," it said.

NCB stated that it is investigating drug angle in the Rajput case and therefore is highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so "as to uproot drug citadel in the Mumbai especially in Bollywood".

Earlier in the day, the court adjourned for tomorrow hearing on the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in the drug case.

The Sessions court in Mumbai, which heard arguments on the bail application of Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar, is also likely to pronounce its order on the bail pleas tomorrow. (ANI)

