NCB raids at renowned film producer's residence in Mumbai

Mumbai, November 8 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at a renowned film producer's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, informed sources.



"The NCB conducted a raid at a renowned film producer's residence on Sunday. An unidentified woman was taken from his residence to the NCB office," said sources.

"One alleged drug peddler has been arrested after the agency after raids at five locations including Andheri and Kharghar areas on the intervening night of November 7-8," said sources.

"Six kilograms, Ganja, some Charas, Mephedrone (quantity yet to be known), and some cash was recovered. Few vehicles have also been seized in this matter," informed NCB. (ANI)

