NCB raids underway in Mumbai's Dongri, Nagpada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting raids on the alleged hideouts of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan in Dongri and Nagpada areas.

Raids are being conducted at places of a person who is considered close to Pathan. Drugs in small amount have been recovered during the search, it said.

According to the NCB, the person is a history-sheeter and used to allegedly supply drugs to people connected with the film industry. Some of his associates were arrested earlier, it added.



In February, a drug peddler identified as Ejaz Psycho, who is an associate of Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwal was arrested.

Ejaz was arrested from Dongri area and MDMA drugs worth Rs 15 lakh and 25 mobile phones were recovered from him.

Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from the Dongri area of the city. Pathan is currently under the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.

Pathan is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala and is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

