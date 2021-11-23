NCB seize more than 100 kg poppy straw, other drugs during raids in Nanded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 111 Kg of Poppy Straw (commercial quantity), 1.4 Kg of Opium, Cash Rs. 1.55 Lakh along with 2 grinding machines which are used for grinding of Poppy Seeds, electronic scale and note counting machine on Monday, informed NCB Mumbai.

"On specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai raided three shops located at Kamtha, Nanded and busted clandestine drug unit. Other than seizures three persons were intercepted by the bureau," reads the official statement.

"It is an interstate gang which is operating. Searches in multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh have also begun," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai



Earlier, NCB informed that a drug factory was busted in Nanded.

As per the note, Poppy straw is a raw material from which illegal heroin may be produced. Poppy straw also known as opium straw, mowed opium straw, crushed poppy capsule, poppy chaff, or poppy husk is derived from opium poppies that are harvested when fully mature and dried by mechanical means, minus the ripe poppy seeds.

Raids are still underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

