NCB seized MDMA, cocaine, 2 held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 3,000 Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills and 240 gm cocaine on Thursday from a parcel at Foreign Post Office of the city.

NCB arrested two persons including a woman in connection with the smuggling case.

AS per investigation, the high-quality MDMA pills weighing 610 gm were sourced from the Netherlands whereas the cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia. NCB recovered two foreign passports from the accused Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael that is believed to be fake.



"On 17.12.2020, acting on intelligence inputs NCB, Bangalore Zonal Unit seized 3000 Yellow and Grey coloured pills of MDMA (610 gms) from a parcel at Foreign Post Office, Bangalore. The consignment was concealed in layers of a table cloth. The preliminary investigation revealed that MDMA was sourced from the Netherlands and destined to Bangalore for further distribution," read an official press release.

In the follow-up action, on 18.12.2020, two persons including a woman, who arrived to collect the parcel, were apprehended from the same location.

"Further, acting on information obtained from the interrogation of apprehended persons, the NCB team further traced and recovered another parcel consisting of 235 grams of Cocaine, concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box. The Cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia," it added. (ANI)

