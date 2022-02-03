The seized ganja with the NCB. (ANI/photo)
The seized ganja with the NCB. (ANI/photo)

NCB seizes 128.600 kg ganja in Murshidabad, 2 arrested

ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2022 08:16 IST


Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kolkata has seized 128.600 kg of Ganja from Murshidabad's Beldanga.
The agency intercepted a 4-wheeler (Mahindra Verito Car) that was being used to smuggle the contraband and arrested two suppliers from Odisha's Angul-Dipak Ranjan Pradhan and Soumya Ranjan Sahoo.

According to an official, based on specific information, the team seized the drugs from Murshidabad's Beldanga on NH-34 on Tuesday.
The consignment was to be delivered at Behrampur in West Bengal, the officials said.
The narcotics were hidden in six sacks. (ANI)

