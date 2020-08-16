NCB seizes 26 kg opium, arrests 4 accused

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a Jharkhand-based opium module with the seizure of 26 kg of opium in two separate operations conducted in UP and Bihar.

According to the NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, the drug control unit also arrested four people with cash amounting to Rs 20.80 lakh.

On August 8, 2020, NCB Lucknow Zonal Unit intercepted a Swift car coming from Jharkhand at Unnar Hardoi Road, Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh and recovered 10 kg of opium which was hidden in the door panel of the car.

The opium was professionally hidden in the cavities of all the four doors of a Maruti Swift Dzire car.

Two persons namely B Kandir and N Hans have been arrested during the seizure. The initial enquiry revealed that opium was sourced from Jharkhand and destined to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Three days later, Subzone Ranchi of Patna Zonal Unit NCB, seized 14 kgs of opium from Toll Plaza (Ranchi Hazaribagh Road) from a car bearing Chandigarh Registration number.

On follow up investigation, another alleged supplier of Ranchi was also apprehended and a further recovery of 2 kgs of opium and cash of Rs 20,80,000 was done.

The names of the traffickers arrested are M Mahto and V Kumar.

"Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the traditional opium illegal trafficking states of India. However, Jharkhand has recently emerged as the hub of supply for illegal opium. The hilly tracts of the state provide safe havens for the opium poppy cultivators. Opium from this region find its way to all over the country including Haryana and Punjab," Malhotra said.

Divulging further he said, "NCB in assistance with the state agencies has destroyed 1002 acres of illicit opium poppy in Jharkhand during the year 2019-20. This is out of a total of 10,401 acres of opium poppy cultivation destroyed countrywide in eight states. It is the harvest season of opium which is a short term cash crop." (ANI)

