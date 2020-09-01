NCB seizes over 500 kg cannabis in Bihar, arrests five

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Patna Zonal Unit has arrested five persons and seized over 500 kilograms of cannabis from their possession here in Bihar.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sanjay Chauhan, Manoj Ray, Saistanand and Bipin Ray.

"Acting on specific information, the NCB Zonal Unit Patna on August 30 in the evening, seized 589.4 kgs of Ganja from Zero mile, Patna, Bihar from a container truck having to conceal the contraband. Amit Kumar, who was driving the said container truck, was arrested along with seized Ganja. Also arrested Sanjay Chauhan sitting in the same truck as a helper. After spot interrogation, in a swift action three more persons including the receiver of the said Ganja along with one car were apprehended at Didarganj toll plaza, Patna in the early hours of August 31," NCB said in a statement.

The consignment was believed to be sourced from Odisha and was destined to Bihar's Hajipur, the Bureau said.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

