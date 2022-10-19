NCB seizes various drugs and arrests interstate and worldwide traffickers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): In a major operational drive against the drug syndicates which were operating in the region, NCB has successfully neutralized three inter-state drug cartels wherein multiple drugs were seized. Prime members along with key associates were also arrested.

The operation was divided into three phases. NCB uncovered a multinational narcotics network in the first operation. In Delhi, 4.984 kg of cocaine was recovered, along with 2 kg of cocaine from Mumbai. Two Ethiopian women, one guy, and an Indian man were arrested. The narcotics were confiscated in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, Haryana, and Karnataka.

Based on the information, NCB detectives found 4.984 kgs of cocaine from a lady living in New Delhi's Tilak Nagar district, in a trolley bag, and nabbed her. According to early investigations, the suspected source of the contraband was discovered as a hotel in Mumbai's Masjid Bandar.

Following that, two more individuals (Ethiopian nationals) who had given over the trolley bag to the lady were also captured.

According to the reports, the syndicate was spread over pan-India and the major area of operation was Mumbai and Delhi. The seizure of approximately 7 Kg of cocaine led to the discovery of a new mode of operation wherein drug traffickers used the citizens of Africa as drug carriers and switched the airports. All the drug carriers who are arrested have been first-time travellers to India. The syndicate was being managed by Nigerian drug traffickers. The lady who was arrested from Delhi is the wife of one of the kingpins operating this syndicate from Delhi. The drug mules were being paid handsomely for their sponsored trips to carry the consignments (about 1000-1200 USD per kg) depending on the risk factors during transhipments. Social media platforms were also being used as a mode of communication among themselves.



In the second operation, an Interstate pharma drug syndicate was busted by NCB. 7500 Nitrazepam tablets have been seized in Mumbai which was sourced from Gujarat. 3 Indian males involved are arrested during this operation.

It was gathered that the consignment was being trans-shipped by a local courier from Ahmedabad to Borivali, Mumbai. The said consignment was to be received by a Mumbai-based person for further distribution in retail. As per the information on 04/I0/2022, a receiver arrived at the office to pick up the parcel after which the person was intercepted. The parcel was found to be containing 7,500 nos. of Nitrazepam tablets without proper documentation.

Though the prime associate is arrested since other members in such cartels operate with multiple pseudo names, a depth investigation is underway to apprehend the other associates.

In the third operation, an Interstate social media-based drug syndicate was busted and MDMA, LSD, Hash Oil & Hashish has been seized from Mumbai. Two Indian men were arrested. The location of this operation is Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, NCB-Mumbai had arrested a local person named S.Bhagat with LSD, MDMA and Hash Oil in late August'22. The Mumbai-based kingpin is identified as Alex. V. He was involved with a social media-based drug trafficking syndicate with its suppliers and consumers

spread across multiple states like Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, etc. An Instagram-based group named "PARTY PACK" was also identified which was actively involved in the trafficking of multiple drugs. Alex was arrested on October 14. He confessed to being the creator of the online-based drug syndicate.

Further enquiry is underway to identify associates and other drug syndicates.


