NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, others for medical test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and other accused were taken for medical tests on Wednesday.

They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was arrested by the probe agency yesterday.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The probe agency subsequently had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, to probe this drug case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

