NCB to file replies on bail pleas of comedian Bharti Singh, her husband today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday will file its replies on bail pleas of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa who have been arrested in connection with the alleged consumption of cannabis.

"The NCB will file its replies on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail pleas today. As I am busy with other cases today, we will request for some other date of argument," Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

The couple was sent to judicial custody till December 4 by Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Sunday.



"Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.

NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from both places.

The NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, the NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter. (ANI)

