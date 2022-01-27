NCC presents 'Shaurya Smriti' plaque to families of 'fallen heroes'

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): As part of an initiative called 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' launched by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on 73rd Republic Day of India, a Shaurya Smriti (plaque) was handed over to the families of Naik Narayana and Rifleman Nandan in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

The plaque was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was handed over to the families of gallantry awardees in their villages and hometowns.





Lt Col Ravinder Bhandari of 81 Uttarakhand Batallion on NCC in Bageshwar handed over plaques to families of Naik Narayana and Rifleman Nandan on behalf of the nation.

"On 26th January, a nationwide flagship programme of NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' was launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the Nation. Next of Kin (NOK) of approximately 5,000 fallen heroes will be presented with the Plaque of Gratitude by NCC cadets all over the country," reads the official statement.

"The programme will continue till August 15. During the period, the NCC cadets, accompanied by NCC Officers/Permanent Instructor of State Directorates, will felicitate the NOKs of all 26,466 fallen heroes whose names were etched at the National War Memorial," it added.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. (ANI)

