NCC Republic Day participants from Himachal call on Governor at Raj Bhawan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], February 24 (ANI): NCC cadets hailing from the state of Himachal Pradesh who had participated in the Republic Day 2026 in a marching contingent called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla at his residence.

NCC boys and girls cadets of Himachal Pradesh who recently participated in the Republic Day parade at New Delhi and the PM's rally called on Governor Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The Governor felicitated them for getting the third position across the country.

This year as many as 14 NCC cadets from Himachal Pradesh participated in the Republic Day camp which included seven boys and seven girls. Among these, Cadet Manika Sethi from the state bagged second position across the country in master of ceremony competition. In other competitions also cadets from the state performed remarkably, for which the Governor expressed happiness and encouraged them. The cadets shared their experiences with the Governor, of their one-month camp organized in Delhi and Ropar, Punjab, informed the government through a release.



Congratulating the contingent, the Governor said that it was a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that 14 cadets from the State participated and exhibited their talent. Referring the cadets as 'Today's India', he said that the youth of state has more inclination towards the army which could be seen in these cadets. Emphasizing on further expansion of the National Cadet Corps, he said that NCC has a very important role to play in the national development of youth, who are the future of the nation and which imparts the lesson of discipline and dutifulness in life.

Earlier, Maj. General K. Vinod, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate thanked the Governor and urged the Governor to complete the construction of building for NCC training in Mandi district at the earliest.

Amar Jeet Sharma, Director, Higher Education was also present on the occasion amongst the officers of Directorate of NCC and Raj Bhawan.

As per the press release shared by Deptt of Information & Public relations, Govt of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

