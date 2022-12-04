NCC students in Narangi Cantt celebrate Navy Day

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 4 (ANI): Forty-eight Assam Naval Unit NCC, Guwahati organised a program on the eve of Navy Day at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Military Station, where NCC cadets of numerous colleges and schools took part, said a statement on Sunday.

"Patriotism amongst the youth of our nation can best be inculcated by educating them about the heroic deeds of our men and women who laid down their lives protecting our motherland," added the statement.

"Towards this, 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, Guwahati organised a program on the eve of Navy Day at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Military Station, where NCC cadets of numerous colleges and schools took part in it," as per the statement.



A documentary movie on the Indo-Pak 1971 war was displayed, narrating the two major naval operations i.e Operation Trident and Operation Python and the supreme sacrifice of Captain Mulla, then Commanding Officer of INS Khukri who chose to go down with his ship during the war.

The program was indeed an ice breaker not only in motivating the youth to join the Indian Navy but also unveiling the gallant contribution of our Navy men at sea.

Among the audience who witnessed the program were Brig Dinar Dighe, Group Commander NCC Guwahati GP, Prof. Alaka Sharma, Executive Director of Alaka Foundation, Mr Gautam Choudhary, CEO of Assam Olympic Association, Commanding Officers of 51 Sub Area, Narengi Military Station and NCC Officers of Guwahati Group. (ANI)

