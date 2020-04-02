NCC to deploy cadets in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Thursday announced that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has offered a helping hand to civilian authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

"The NCC has offered a helping hand to civilian authorities in the country's fight against COVID-19 by extending the services of cadets under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan'", a release from the ministry read.

According to the guidelines issued by the NCC, cadets should not be employed in the handling of law and order situation or for active military duties or at hot spots.

"Only Senior Division volunteer cadets above 18 years of age will be employed. They should be employed in small cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of Permanent Instructor Staff or/and an Associate NCC Officer," the release stated.

For employment of volunteer cadets, "State governments /district administration has to send the requisition through State NCC Directorates. Before the cadets are deployed for the duty, ground conditions and laid down requirements are to be ensured," the release added.

The tasks for NCC cadets include manning of helpline and call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food and essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue and traffic management.

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 41. (ANI)

