Visual from outside Krishi Bhawan where people are standing in queues to purchase onions at NCCF stall. Photo/ANI
Visual from outside Krishi Bhawan where people are standing in queues to purchase onions at NCCF stall. Photo/ANI

NCCF sells onions at Rs 22 per kg in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) on Tuesday started selling onions at Rs 22 per kilogram on behalf of the Central government.
"We are from the NCCF, on behalf of the Central government under Minister Ram Vilas Paswanji and we have come with almost 2,000 ton of onions today and are selling it at Rs 22 per kg, we have five other stalls set up in other areas too," one of the stall operators outside the Krishi Bhawan in the Central Secretariat area told ANI.
The people standing in the queues while praising the move also said that the Centre should have been proactive and handled the unchecked rise in onion prices in the market.
"I am standing in line to get the onions as they are being sold at just Rs 22 per kilogram here while in the markets it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg," a customer standing in the queue told ANI here.
A woman standing in the queue said she had received the information of such stalls being operational while visiting the ministry's office.
"I received information of the stalls being set up while I was inside the Ministry. That is why I have come to purchase some for my household as well," she said.
Another senior citizen standing in line blamed the Centre for the rising onion prices across the country and questioned why more such stalls were not present in wards and markets across Delhi and other states.
"This stall has been set up right outside Krishi Bhawan, I want to ask the government why have they not set up such stalls all across Delhi in every ward. The Centre is to blame for the rising prices, why are they not ensuring that prices in the market do not reach Rs 80 for just a kilogram of onions which is used daily in cooking," the elderly gentleman said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:15 IST

Attack on journalist very unfortunate: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the attack on a woman journalist associated with ANI by chain snatchers was sad and hoped the culprits were given the strictest punishment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:13 IST

NDA leaders welcome Rawat's remarks on communications in J-K,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The remarks of Army chief Bipin Rawat that there was no communication breakdown in Kashmir as far as people are concerned and it only relates to terrorists and their handlers across the LoC has been welcomed by leaders of NDA and security experts but some opposition

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:58 IST

Centre ready to provide buffer stock to states to check rise in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Amid reports of onion prices touching Rs 60 per kg in several parts of the country, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said the Centre is ready to provide buffer stock of onion to the states to check price rise.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:43 IST

Not a candidate for Bihar's CM post, time has come for me to...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is not a candidate for chief minister's post in the state and now the time has come for him to retire from politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:41 IST

Karnataka: Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah

Channapatna (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Siddaramaiah for some of his comments and said he was not a 'parrot' domesticated by Sidaramaiah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:32 IST

Delhi: 10 kg heroin worth 40 cr seized, 3 apprehended

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell seized 10 kg heroin worth Rs 40 crores and arrested three men from Shalimar Bagh area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:29 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians killed in IED blast

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Three civilians were killed as Naxals set off a blast in an oil tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:28 IST

AP: Govt will complete Polavaram project within 2 years, says...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will complete the Polavaram project in two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:19 IST

Delhi: Seven arrested for employing unfair practices in IAF...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI):Delhi Police has arrested seven individuals in connection with use of unfair practices in a recruitment examination conducted by the Air Force (IAF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:16 IST

BJP rejects Cong charge against PM

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI) The BJP on Tuesday rejected Congress leader Anand Sharma's charge that the Prime Minister campaigned for US President Donald Trump in his Houston.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:06 IST

21st session of WHO-FAO coordinating committee of Asia begins

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinating Committee was inaugurated in Panaji on September 23.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:04 IST

Delhi: 7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with a scam in a recruitment examination for India Air Force.

Read More
iocl