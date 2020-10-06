NCERT books to be available in sign language; ISLRTC, NCERT to sign MoU for this purpose tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) and the NCERT will sign an MoU on Wednesday for converting educational materials into Indian sign language for the benefit of deaf students, announced the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment on Tuesday.

"A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed tomorrow between Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center-ISLRTC (a National Institute of DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) and NCERT (a National Institute of Ministry of Education) to make education materials accessible for deaf children in their preferred format of communication viz Indian Sign Language," the social justice ministry said in a statement.



The statement further read that educational print materials such as NCERT textbooks, teachers' handbook and other supplementary materials and resources of Class 1 to 12 of all subjects in both Hindi and English medium will be converted into Indian Sign Language in digital format.

The ministry further said that this was "a historic step" as the availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language will ensure that children which hearing disability can also now access educational resources in Indian Sign Language and it will be a useful and much-needed resource for students, teachers, teacher educators, parents of the community.

"This will also ensure educational standardisation of Indian Sign Language as mandated in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020," the statement added. (ANI)

