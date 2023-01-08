NCERT organises Kala Utsav 2022 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): After two hiatuses, a valedictory function of Kala Utsav 2022 was held by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The event was graced by the presence of Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi.

While addressing the Kala Utsav teams, Annapurna Devi said that Kala Utsav realises the vision of the Prime Minister by giving the right direction and shape to the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

She also extended her heartiest congratulation to all the participants and the organisers for putting up such enthralling performances and expressed her happiness that the unanimous participation of all the states with unparalleled enthusiasm proved once again that India is the epitome of Unity in Diversity which is also her speciality and source of strength.

The minister stated that while the entire world including India was struggling to fight the pandemic, India has introduced a number of important reforms, the National Education Policy 2020 being one of the most important of all.

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises the promotion of arts and culture through education.



Kala Utsav 2022 also incorporates the suggestions of the National Education Policy 2020.

Minister of Education of State, Government of India, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that he was happy that after two years of adverse situations, the NCERT has successfully managed to conduct the Kala Utsav 2022 on such a large scale at the Regional Institute of Education in Bhubaneswar.

He added that students, when indulging in any form of art, use their imagination and try to realise it and give it life thus turning it into reality. Kala Utsav gives an opportunity for this process. He was also impressed by the utilisation of local props and materials for making the artworks and gave the example of the Prime Minister's motive of "Gobardhan" (creating treasures out of cow dung).

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhash Sarkar said that the National Education Policy 2020 lays emphasis on nurturing the creative abilities inherent in every student.

"Culture plays an important role in the development of any nation. It represents a set of shared attitudes, values, goals and practices. A country is as diverse as India is symbolised by the plurality of its culture. The Ministry of Education has launched a country-wide student exchange programme under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Sarkar said.

The Minister also added that Kala Utsav promotes the PM's vision of "Vocal for Local" to reach globally. This gives an opportunity to become a medium of business by exploring commercial opportunities in these genres by manufacturing local or traditional games and toys.

"Vocal for Local" also inspires indigenous arts to create a global identity and provides students with opportunities to present local or traditional art forms on the national stage. Being vocal for local or traditional art forms means that those art forms provide an opportunity to establish themselves on the national stage. This festival makes students self-reliant. Various experiments and opportunities in art disciplines enhance this self-reliance. The art forms involved in Kala Utsav 2022 strongly support the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, wherein students practised their local and traditional cultures, which may also give them the opportunity to choose them as a business in future," the minister marked further. (ANI)

