NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Shinde has also been appointed as the party's in-charge for Navi Mumbai district and in-charge of labour and industry cell of NCP.

In another development, NCP's Basawaraj Patil Nagralkar was appointed as the state coordinator for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Frontal and Cells.

Certificates were also given to Shinde and Nagralkar by Maharashtra NCP president, Jayant Patil. (ANI)

