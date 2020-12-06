NCP chief, Maharashtra deputy CM meet Sanjay Raut to enquire about his health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Dhananjay Munde met Sanjay Raut at his residence here on Sunday to enquire about his health.



Raut reportedly underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai earlier this week.

After the meeting, Munde tweeted: "Along with Sharad Pawar Saheb and Ajit Pawar Dada, I Met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ji and took updates about his health. He has undergone 2 angioplasties in 2 years still his heart is strong and his voice is dreadful for opponents." (ANI)

