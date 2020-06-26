Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting in Pune to review the COVID-19 situation (Photo/ANI)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting in Pune to review the COVID-19 situation (Photo/ANI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting in Pune to review COVID-19 situation

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:59 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation at Pune's council hall.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases including, 63,357 active cases, 77,453 cured and 6,931 deaths so far. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl