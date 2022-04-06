NCP chief Sharad Pawar invites Maharashtra's MLAs for dinner tonight

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has invited Maharashtra's MLAs for a dinner tonight, as the leaders from all the parties are here for a training program in Parliament.



The training program is for all the first-time MLAs as per the parliamentary system of the country, sources said.

Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders will also be attending the meeting.

Also, this meeting holds importance, as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

