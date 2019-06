NCP demands immediate suspension of IAS officer for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday demanded the immediate suspension of IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her alleged derogatory remark against Mahatma Gandhi and for purportedly glorifying Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Bapu.

"We demand the immediate suspension of IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her derogatory tweet against Mahatma Gandhi. She gloried Nathuram Godse. This should not be tolerated," said NCP leader Jitendra Awhad while addressing a presser here.

On 17 May, Nidhi tweeted: "What an exceptional celebration of 150th birth year is going on. High time, we remove his face from our currency, his statutes from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute from all of us! ThankU Godse for 30.01.1948."

Her tweet coincided with the controversy, which erupted over Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's, now an MP, statement that the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, was a true patriot.

However, in her recent tweet, she said that her earlier tweet was misunderstood and she would never even dream of insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have deleted my tweet of 17.05.2019 w.r.t. Gandhiji because some people misunderstood it. If only they had followed my timeline since 2011 they would've understood that I would NEVER even dream of insulting Gandhiji. I bow before him with the deepest regard and will do till last breath," she tweeted. (ANI)