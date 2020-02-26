NCP leader Anil Bhosale, 3 others sent to police custody in bank fraud case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Anil Bhosale and three others were on Wednesday sent to police custody till March 6 by a Pune court in connection with the alleged Shivajirao Bhosale cooperative bank fraud case.

Pune Police had on Tuesday arrested Bhosale along with three others in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71.78 crore in Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank.

Besides Bhosale, who is also the director of the cooperative bank, CEO Tanhaji Padval and S V Jadhav and chief accountant Shailesh Bhosale have also been arrested, Pune Police had said.

Earlier in the month of January, Pune Police had registered a case against Bhosale, his wife, and around 15 others, including the board of directors, for alleged forgery, misappropriation and cheating. (ANI)

